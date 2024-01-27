California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Haemonetics worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

HAE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

