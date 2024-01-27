California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.8 %

BLD traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.23. 246,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $383.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

