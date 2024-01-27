California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BURL traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $198.02. 656,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.