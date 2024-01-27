California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 31.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 101.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

