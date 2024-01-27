California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 54,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 541,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

