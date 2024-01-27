California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. 2,338,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

