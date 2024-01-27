California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,587 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,382. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,505 shares of company stock worth $8,685,549 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

