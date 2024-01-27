California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 437 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,783,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $30,500,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.57. 458,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $160.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

