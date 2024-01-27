California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Berry Global Group worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 988,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.