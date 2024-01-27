California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 547,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.