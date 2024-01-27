California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.12. 1,745,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.