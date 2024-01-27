California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

Get California Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

California Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 317,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,713,000 after purchasing an additional 603,941 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.