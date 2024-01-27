Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

