Callan Capital LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.17. 944,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

