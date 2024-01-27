Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $342.44. 2,165,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

