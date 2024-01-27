Callan Capital LLC Buys 17,560 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cardiff Oncology worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF remained flat at $1.49 during trading on Friday. 58,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.