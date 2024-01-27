Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $867.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.03. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $883.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

