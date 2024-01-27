Callan Capital LLC Invests $473,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LNG traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.52.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

