Callan Capital LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 16,478,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,307,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

