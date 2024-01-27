Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,585. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

