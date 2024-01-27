Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 9,576 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $674.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

