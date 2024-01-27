Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Camping World by 522.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $9,768,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

