Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.94.

GFS stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 2,240,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.73.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

