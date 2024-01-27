Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $584.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.