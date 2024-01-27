Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $5.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of CIFR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,368,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,943. The firm has a market cap of $700.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

