Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

