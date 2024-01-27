Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

