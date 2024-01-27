Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
CARV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
