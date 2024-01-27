Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 24,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Cass Information Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.