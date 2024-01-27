Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $47.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 2,631,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,473. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

