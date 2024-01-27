CBB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

CBBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 236,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,456. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

