CD Private Equity Fund II Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CD2)

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 28th.
CD Private Equity Fund II Price Performance
CD Private Equity Fund II Company Profile
CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CD Private Equity Fund II
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.