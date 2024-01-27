Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 53.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.