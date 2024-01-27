CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017602 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00020523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,110.71 or 1.00011906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011311 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00207988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04970366 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,945,342.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

