Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Deborah Desantis Sells 128,309 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $5,574,240.14.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,864,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

