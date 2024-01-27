Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 14,049,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

