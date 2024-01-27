Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.38. 201,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

