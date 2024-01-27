Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,506. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $2,419,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.