CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,120. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

