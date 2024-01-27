ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $2.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $810.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.