ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $2.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.
ChargePoint Stock Down 1.0 %
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
