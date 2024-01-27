Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declares Dividend of $0.78

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 152,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,283. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $203,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.