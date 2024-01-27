Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $105.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

