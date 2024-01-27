Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $184.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

