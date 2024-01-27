Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. Chevron has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $184.23. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

