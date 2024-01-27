Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

