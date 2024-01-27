Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.34. 1,972,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
