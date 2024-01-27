Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,397 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

