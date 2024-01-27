Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,130 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.87. 6,289,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

