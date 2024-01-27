Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

NYSE F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,837,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,015,592. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

