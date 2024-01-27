Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $160,160,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 83,203 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

